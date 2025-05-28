Shipbuilders Council of America Announces 2025 Annual Safety Awards

[By: Shipbuilders Council of America]

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance, and repair industry, today announced its annual member safety awards for the 2024 calendar year. This year, 14 shipyards are receiving awards for their achievements in safety.

“Year after year, the shipbuilding and repair industry proves that safety is more than a goal—it’s embedded in the culture of our workforce and operations,” said Matthew Paxton, President of the Shipbuilders Council of America. “Recipients of this award are setting the benchmark for prioritizing the industry’s greatest asset—its people—while strengthening the capabilities that keep our maritime sector resilient and prepared. Our honoree's commitment to continuous improvement ensures that safety remains a driving force behind American shipbuilding excellence.”

“The number of safety award recipients this year underscores the dedication of our member shipyards to safeguarding their workforce while advancing industry leadership and innovation,” said Brad Moyer, Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Planning for BAE Systems Ship Repair and Chairman of the Shipbuilders Council of America. “These awardees demonstrate that prioritizing safety not only protects people but strengthens the entire industry—helping to ensure that America’s shipyards remain the safest in the world and setting a high standard for continuous improvement that resonates beyond shipbuilding.”