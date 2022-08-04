Shift Clean Energy Announces New Chief Operating Officer Mark Hughes

[By: Shift Clean Energy]

hift Clean Energy (Shift) is pleased to announce the growth in its executive team with the addition of Mark Hughes as Chief Operating Officer.

Mark brings a background in manufacturing and supply chain management, and a wealth of international experience growing companies and leading operational improvement programs across a range of industries from automotive to aerospace. He will support Shift in its growth to provide the marine and industrial industries with energy storage solutions, as the world moves to decarbonize through electrification.

The appointment follows a period of significant growth for Shift, with an increase in demand for energy storage solutions with the highest possible standards for safety.

Brent Perry, founder and CEO of Shift, said: “Mark’s experience in manufacturing and supply chain management will be vital in supporting our growth. We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the team.”

Mark Hughes, new COO, Shift, shared: “I am delighted to be joining a company that’s goal is to decarbonize a whole industry. The maritime industry is a significant contributor to the climate crisis, accounting for 3 percent of the world’s CO2 emissions. At Shift, our mission is to transition the industry to zero emissions. I am proud to be part of a team delivering clean energy solutions to help tackle climate change.”

Mark holds a BSc (Hons) in Manufacturing Systems Management. He joins Shift from the consulting and data-analytics business he co-founded, where he helped clients to define and implement operational strategy and to develop business intelligence solutions to manage performance improvement. Based in London UK, Mark will be joining Shift’s leadership team and will be responsible for overseeing the overall operations of Shift.

