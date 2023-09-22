Serodino Delivers 1,500 Towboat for Parker Towing

Serodino Inc has provided Parker Towing of Tuscaloosa, Alabama with a Super Tiger Class Workboat named M/V Johnny R Holt. This 1500-horsepower vessel meets all U.S. Coast Guard Sub Chapter M standards. Its dimensions are 60'x24'x8', with a 6-foot draft, built from sturdy 3/8-inch plate with enhanced 1/2-inch plate protection over the wheels and on the bilge knuckles.

Internally, the boat has three separate collision compartments, three fuel tanks (9,000 gallons total), three water tanks (3,000 gallons total), and six stern compartments. Powered by two Cummins QSK-19M engines, it achieves a total of 1500 continuous horsepower. The engines connect to 4-1/2 inch shafts via Twin Disc MGX5222 gears. It utilizes 52"x41", four-blade propellers from Michigan Wheel. Auxiliary power is provided by twin 40 kw John Deere MDDCA generators.

Its Skipper Steering system functions with hydraulic pumps powered by electric motors to control four flanking rudders and two main rudders. The vessel comes with twin searchlights, Furuno radar, twin 40-ton Wintech electric winches, and Fernstrum coolers.

The boat's superstructure is made of 3/16-inch plate, featuring steel doors and aluminum windows with safety glass. All crew quarters are insulated, equipped with HVAC systems, and have rubber flooring. The main deck has a galley, shower and Coast Guard-approved marine toilet. The raised pilothouse offers a 28-foot height of eye. The hull has a Rustoleum 9100 epoxy coat for durability, and the decks have a non-skid finish.

The new tug adds to the substantial fleet of Parker Towing, which operates one of the largest inland towing fleets in the southeastern U.S. It has 400 barges and more than two dozen towboats from 700 horsepower to 4,600 horsepower, and handles both liquid bulk and dry bulk cargoes.

