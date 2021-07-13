Senator Marco Rubio Visits Eastern Shipbuilding Group Facility

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) executives hosted U.S. Senator Marco Rubio at the Nelson Street Facility to showcase the company’s operations, meet with workers, and discuss ESG’s local and national economic impact. The Senator praised the company for its resilience following Hurricane Michael and throughout the pandemic and for its commitment to the community it serves.

During the visit, Joey D’Isernia, ESG President, and Brian D’Isernia ESG Chairman & CEO, gave Senator Rubio a tour of USCGC ARGUS, Hull 1, of the Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutters that ESG is building for the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Eastern Shipbuilding Group plays a critical role in Florida’s economy and in protecting our nation. Their management of and progress on the Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter is impressive, and a testament to their commitment to American security and the highly skilled workforce here in Northwest Florida,” said Senator Rubio.

“We are honored to welcome Senator Rubio to our facilities. He has been a champion of the Gulf Region and for our company’s enduring success. The OPC program is of national significance with a global reach, and we were pleased to show the Senator the progress we are making,” said Joey D’Isernia, President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

Rubio remarked on the exceptional quality of the production and the progress that was being made on the first two OPC vessels and recognized ESG’s influential role in the Gulf community. ESG’s management of the OPC program brings significant resources and jobs to the state. The company is one of the top 3 vendors (large and small) in FL for the defense and aerospace sector. The program also has a national impact on the supply chain. ESG has contracted with more than 200 vendors in 34 states to support production of the OPCs. ESG prioritizes hiring veterans and subcontracting with small, minority, and women-owned businesses.

