Sen. Mark Kelly Chairs USMMA Board of Visitors Meeting

On Friday, the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point achieved a significant milestone by convening its first in-person Board of Visitors (BOV) meeting since Vice Admiral Joanna M. Nunan assumed the role of Superintendent and Senator Mark E. Kelly, Class of 1986, became Chairman of the Board. The historic meeting was held in the Crabtree Room of the Schuyler Otis Bland Memorial Library on the Academy grounds.

Kelly, a Naval Officer, Astronaut, and U.S. Senator from Arizona –widely recognized as one of the Academy’s most accomplished alumni – presided over the meeting, which began by electing a new Vice-Chair, Congressman Andrew Garbarino, (NY-02). Then, leaders across the Academy briefed the Board on Institutional Culture, Educational Programs, Facilities and Infrastructure, Athletic Programs, Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Prevention and Response, Admission Trends, and Governance. They also heard an update on the Regiment of Midshipmen by First Class Midshipman Geoffrey Gumport, Regimental Commander.

The Board of Visitors plays a crucial role in advising key stakeholders, including the President of the United States, the Secretary of Transportation, and Congress. The following is a complete list of BOV members:

Senator Mark Kelly (AZ): Appointed by the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Senator Roger Wicker (MS): Appointed by the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Senator Jerry Moran (KS): Vice Presidential appointee.

Senator Maria Cantwell (WA): Ex officio appointee.

Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11): House Armed Services Committee appointee.

Representative Jack Bergman (MI-01): House Armed Services Committee appointee.

Representative Andrew Garbarino (NY-02): House Armed Services Committee appointee.

Representative David Valadao (CA-22): Appointed by the Speaker of the House.

Representative Thomas Suozzi (NY-3): Appointed by the Speaker of the House.

Representative Mike Rogers (AL-03): Ex officio appointee.

Claudia Cimini (USMMA ‘90): Presidential appointee, Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association.

Eric E. Ebeling: Presidential appointee, President and CEO of ARC.

Nicholas M. Logothetis: Presidential appointee, Vice Chair for Libra Group.

Michael Rodriguez (USMMA ‘79): Presidential appointee, Interim Director for Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies.

Vice Adm. Peter Gautier USCG: Ex officio appointee, Deputy Commandant for Operations of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Rear Adm. Phil Sobeck, USN: Ex officio appointee, CDR, Military Sealift Command.

In addition to these esteemed members, the meeting was attended by USMMA and Maritime Administration leadership, including Rear Admiral Ann C. Phillips, US Navy (Ret.) and Mr. Jack Kammerer, Executive Director, further emphasizing the collaborative efforts to shape the future of USMMA.

Following the meeting, the Board joined the Regiment of Midshipmen for lunch in Delano Hall. The dining hall buzzed with excitement as Senator Kelly spoke, sharing insights and inspiring the next generation of maritime and military leaders.

He said, “Thirty-eight years ago, I walked out of the gate. Five days later, I was in flight school in Pensacola, Florida. I have to say, I could not have been more prepared for my career—whether it was in the United States Navy flying airplanes or at NASA as an astronaut. I could not be better prepared than what this school, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, did for me.” He continued, "when I showed up at the Navy with people from all across the country, different universities and colleges—including the United States Naval Academy—even though it was flying airplanes, I was better prepared here. The reason I say that is, the real-world experience that you get is unmatched. You can’t get it anywhere else.”

After lunch, members visited the campus to see the many upgrades that have been completed or are in progress. Along the way, they stopped at Senator Kelly’s favorite study room, and greeted the midshipmen occupying his former room in the barracks. He also took time to meet with midshipmen from his home state.