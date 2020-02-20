Semco Maritime, WSP USA, ISC Consulting Engineers Form Partnership

From left to right(Matthew Palmer (WSP), Stephan Schwab(WSP), Tommy Flindt (Semco), Andreas Laungaard (ISC), Ian Bunckenburg (Semco). By The Maritime Executive 02-20-2020 03:35:14

Semco Maritime and ISC Consulting Engineers, based in Denmark, along with WSP USA based in the U.S. have announced a partnership that will combine Semco Maritime and ISC’s offshore wind farm and substation engineering and construction experience with WSP’s expertise in U.S. offshore wind permitting and engineering.

The three firms have previously worked together on multiple U.S. offshore projects, where the team has optimized the connection of offshore wind farms to onshore power grids and provided specialized engineering services for offshore high-voltage power substations. Together, the firms are already working on a number of projects, most recently for Mayflower Wind, and forming this alliance allows the firms to collaborate more effectively, thereby adding further value for clients.

The team aims to help clients in the procurement and delivery of offshore wind projects, growing the availability of this renewable energy source for American homes and businesses.

“We developed our relationship through joint business opportunities where we could see that a winning factor was the ability to marry offshore wind experience with local knowledge,” said Tommy Flindt, Director of Engineering & Technology, Offshore Wind, Semco Maritime. “Over the past year, this has grown into a strong partnership and we aim to make this collaboration available to as many clients as possible.”

“Offshore wind developments are the future of renewable energy in the U.S., and launch a broad business off our shores,” added Matt Palmer, Vice President at WSP and leader of the firm’s offshore wind practice. “By combining our three companies’ unique off-shore wind capabilities, we are better positioned to help our clients move these critical projects forward.”

“As pioneers in offshore wind, ISC designed the world’s first substation for an offshore wind farm and since 2003 ISC has provided detailed engineering design for more than 35 offshore substations. We wanted to continue this legacy for the evolving US offshore wind industry by offering our unique experience to create value for Clients in the US market,” said Anders Thomsen, Director of Offshore Wind at ISC. “Integrating local knowledge in the design teams, is essential to realize safe, reliable and cost-effective offshore wind project designs. The strong relationship with WSP USA and Semco Maritime has proven to be a perfect match for the US market.”

Semco Maritime and ISC Consulting Engineers have been part of the offshore wind industry since the early 2000’s through engineer-procure-construct (EPC) projects with long-term partners Bladt Industries and engineering design services directly to windfarm owners, as well as through offshore engineering studies related to high-voltage transmission, offshore foundation, substation structures, health, safety & environment, geotechnical, meteorological and high voltage cabling. WSP USA provides technical, consulting and regulatory support services to assist developers in planning, implementing and operating renewable energy projects, including onshore and offshore wind farms. The firm’s expertise includes geotechnical, civil and structural engineering; renewable generation, transmission and distribution system design; wind resource assessment; and equipment and process quality assurance.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.