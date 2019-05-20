Seawork – the Place to do Business Now and for the Future

Maritime adds £37.4 billion to the economy and supports nearly one million jobs in the U.K. alone, with the commercial marine and workboat market as a vital and vibrant part of the industry.

22nd year of industry developments, projects, contracts and partnerships

Seawork, now in its 22nd year, is Europe’s largest commercial marine and workboat exhibition and conference, attracts over 7700 high-caliber marine professionals and provides direct access to the industry’s vessels, equipment and services, innovations and people. Taking place at Mayflower Park, Southampton UK 11-13 June, expect launches and announcements to the market as exhibitors display their very latest developments, formulate new projects, sign contracts and confirm partnerships.

Engineering exhibition co-locates

This year Seawork is joined by the Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering Expo (M&CCE), Europe’s leading event dedicated to showcasing the latest equipment and solutions for marine, coastal and other challenging civil engineering projects with unique landscape features. Situated exclusively within its own exhibition arena M&CCE Expo will run alongside the three days of Seawork.

Sea trials and shock mitigation

Fast vessels operating at high speed for security interventions and search and rescue (SAR) are a significant specialist sector of the commercial marine business. Seawork’s sister event, Speed@Seawork 2019 is a crucial networking event supported by UK MOD, looking at state of the art developments in shock mitigation, vessel monitoring, navigation, radio and intercom combiners, deck, training and lifesaving equipment. Day one Monday 10 June sees 15 vessels and associated new technology from the U.S., Germany, France, Finland, Holland and the U.K. set to sea trial in the variable waters of The Solent, followed by a half-day conference at Seawork on Tuesday 11 June.

Seawork itself sees more than 70 vessels and floating plant on display and afloat for trial. Demonstrations will take place throughout the exhibition in the specially constructed Seawork marina, built especially for the event.

Looking to the future

Significant developments in unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and hybrid propulsion make ‘The Future of Hybrid Propulsion’ and ‘The Commercial Use of USVs' this year’s Seawork Commercial Marine Conference sessions on Wednesday 12 June. USVs can be used across a wide range of applications from bridge and dam monitoring, augmenting or replacing divers in salvage, port security, fish farms, surveillance to research and education. The USV market is expected to reach around $1 billion by 2022.

Marine hybrid propulsion systems are yet another fast-emerging market, estimated to reach around $5,252 million by 2024. Seawork 2018 saw delegates agree that hybrid is no longer a concept, it is a reality. At the same time the order for the UK’s first hybrid pilot boat was placed; attendees will see the vessel itself at Seawork this year.

Unique service for exhibitors and industry visitors

Made possible by the valued participation of representatives from DIT, UK MoD and The Royal Navy, Seawork offers a unique service to support business in the military and public sectors. Exhibitors can access one-to-one sessions with representatives from the Department for International Trade; offering valuable information on support for trade and business overseas.

The Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) and U.K. Export Finance Department will also be on hand to discuss the U.K.’s system of export controls and licensing for military and dual-use items, bringing together operational and policy expertise from DIT, Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the MOD.

The U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD) engages with maritime professionals at Seawork through the ‘Meet-the-buyer’ and Procurement Sessions to discuss export and tendering opportunities. This year’s Procurement Sessions will take place on Thursday 13 June from 11.00-13.00.

Insights and information

Seawork ‘Business Briefings’ take place across all three days of the exhibition and will welcome Composites UK, ?zmir Shipyard and the National Workboat Association ‘Safety Forum” amongst others. The free to attend briefings explore a range of topics and provide industry insights delivered by industry experts.

Dedicated trails and pavilions enable attendees to fast-track to the companies, vessels and equipment of specific interest to them. Sectors include Marine Civils Trail, Dive Work Trail and the Dive Tank, Maritime Training Pavilion & Trail, RIBWork Trail, Superyacht Build, Repair & Refit Trail and the SMI Pavilion.

Diversity and the Marine Industry

Hear how real change is being driven forward by Maritime UK’s Women’s Task Group. Wednesday 12 June will see Sue Terpilowski, interview panellist on BBC television’s The Apprentice and Chair of the Women’s Task Group, take the floor at Seawork’s Women in Marine Industry event to speak on the latest developments on the drive to promote diversity within the Commercial Marine industry and associated sectors.

Free to attend, the Seawork’s Women in Marine Industry networking event takes place on Wednesday 12 June from 1530 -1700 at the Maritime Journal lounge stand.

Recognising excellence

Celebrating the outstanding individuals and innovative companies that comprise the commercial marine sector, the European Commercial Marine Awards (ECMAs) incorporate the prestigious Innovations Showcase Awards, Recognising the depth of excellence in commercial marine, the ECMAs will be presented at Seawork itself on the evening of Tuesday 11 June.

Supporting blue by going green

Seawork is committed to delivering an environmentally friendly and sustainable exhibition and has partnered with the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, an international organisation that envisages healthy oceans and marine biodiversity.

Encouraging exhibitors to be a part of this initiative and help reduce the exhibition’s footprint, Seawork will also be introducing steps to aid the global drive towards cleaner and healthier oceans. by banning all single use plastics on-site, such as plastic straws and bottles. Seawork will also provide water stations, on-site recycling bins and ensure Seawork carrier bags are made from 100 percent recyclable materials as further commitment to sustainability.

For fun and glory

The Cardboard Boat Regatta is back for 2019. Held on site in the Seawork Marina, exhibitors and members of the public are encouraged to enter and race for the glory of winning the Fastest Boat Award, the Best Bedecked Boat Award or the Soggy Bottom Award. The Regatta takes place form 1700 on Wednesday 12 June.

Pre-register at www.seawork.com to receive free entry into Europe’s largest exhibition and conference of its kind.

