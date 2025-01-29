Seawork 2025 Expands with a Dedicated New Associations Hall

[By: Seawork]

Seawork 2025, Europe’s leading commercial marine and workboat exhibition, is set to launch an exciting new feature – a dedicated Associations Hall – as part of its ongoing growth and commitment to fostering industry collaboration.

Building on the success of previous years, the expanded Hall 3 will become a dynamic Association Zone, welcoming both long-term supporters and first-time exhibitors. This vibrant space will

serve as a hub for networking, professional development, and knowledge sharing, enabling supporting associations to connect with their members through social events, meetings, and speaking sessions held directly on-site.

Returning exhibitors include prominent organisations such as the Workboat Association, Society of Maritime Industries (SMI) and. Association of Diving Contractors. They will be joined by newcomers, including British Marine and the European Onshore Power Supply Association (EOPSA), further enriching the exhibition’s offering to the commercial marine industry.

The UK Harbour Masters Association (UKHMA), a steadfast supporter of Seawork for over 25 years, will once again play a significant role in the event. Following a highly successful 2024 programme that included hosting their AGM at Seawork, the UKHMA will return with their Summer National Council meeting and a sponsored members’ luncheon. Captain Martin Willis, Executive Officer of UKHMA, stated: “The UK Harbour Masters Association has been supporting Seawork since its inception 25 years ago. We greatly appreciate the reciprocal support from the Seawork team and look forward to the 2025 event, which allows our Professional and Commercial members to engage with the wider industry.”

New to Seawork 2025, the European Onshore Power Supply Association (EOPSA) will exhibit for the first time, promoting the adoption of sustainable onshore power solutions to support decarbonisation efforts in ports and port cities worldwide.

The dedicated Associations Hall provides participating organisations with an unparalleled opportunity to increase membership, create brand awareness, and promote events and services. With the addition of new exhibitors and the continued presence of established partners, the hall promises to be a cornerstone of Seawork 2025’s dynamic programme..