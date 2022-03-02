Seatrade Cruise Global Announces State of the Global Industry Lineup

Seatrade Cruise Global, the cruise industry’s leading annual business-to-business event, announces its highly anticipated 2022 State of the Global Industry Keynote lineup, presented in partnership with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

The 2022 conference theme, resilience, serves as the framework for an exclusive round-table discussion joining senior leaders from the world’s largest cruise lines. Led by returning keynote panel moderator and BBC World News Presenter, Lucy Hockings, the dynamic dialogue will surround the industry’s synergy to create a safe and innovative cruising experience for guests while remaining flexible during ever-changing times.

Panelists will include:

· Kelly Craighead, President & CEO, Cruise Lines International Association

· Arnold Donald, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation & PLC

· Jason Liberty, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean Group

· Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises

“Our keynote opening session sets the tone for Seatrade Cruise Global 2022, welcoming attendees with a multifaceted dialogue reflective of the times. As so, this year’s preeminent event was curated to champion the resiliency of the cruise industry,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “In collaboration with CLIA and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) we continue to develop event protocols that align with those in the industry to ensure optimal attendee experience, while protecting the health and safety of our guests, participants and the public.”

The State of the Global Industry Keynote will take place from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 26 April 2022, highlighting the work of the industry to lead the way as a model for responsible tourism practices as well as its commitment to deliver memorable travel experiences. The discourse will explore topics including resilience and the restart; environmental sustainability; destination stewardship; health and safety; economic impact; the future of cruising.

“As the cruise industry continues to define resiliency, Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami provides an ideal platform for our community to come together to renew, restore and remember why we do what we do,” said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO, Cruise Lines International Association. “I look forward to being face to face with colleagues from around the world to strengthen our bonds with one another and to further our collective goals for making cruise one of the best ways to see the world.”

The keynote is one of many highly anticipated sessions taking place across the four-day conference. Attendees can enjoy thought-provoking forums and workshops exploring the latest trends across hotel operations; technology; health and safety, with new sessions on cruise public relations and communications; diversity; experience design and more. Speakers from Abercrombie & Kent, American Queen Voyages, Atlas Ocean Voyages, Holland America Group, Hurtigruten Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ponant, Silversea Cruises, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Variety Cruises, Virgin Voyages and Windstar Cruises will also be sharing their expertise.

2022 Registration is Now Open

With international travel back on the cards, the global cruise community is enthusiastic to meet once again. Join representatives from over 65 countries at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 25-28 April by registering today.

