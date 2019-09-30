SeaQ® Energy Storage System Installed on Stril Barents

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-30 21:57:28

The Platform Supply Vessel Stril Barents was delivered from VARD to Simon Møkster Shipping in 2015. In August 2019, the vessel was equipped with Vard Electro’s SeaQ Energy Storage System (ESS) and SeaQ Shore Connection. Stril Barents is a modern duel fuel vessel, and the installation of the SeaQ ESS and SeaQ Shore Connection will ensure that the environmental impact is reduced. Fuel consumption and emissions will be significantly reduced for all operating modes. Increased security is achieved in terms of spinning reserve, response time as well as enhanced redundancy.

Tom Karlsen, Technical Manager at Simon Møkster Shipping says; “The project was carried out well. A good start-up process, clarification meetings along the way, and a comprehensive test program before the installation. This made the vessel’s operational pattern minimally affected.”

Vard Electro was responsible for the entire project, which includes engineering, steel prefabrication, installation, integration, testing and commissioning. Planning and installation was done in close cooperation with Simon Møkster Shipping. The result was a successful installation without off-hire days for the vessel. The vessel will be awarded class notation "Battery Power" by DNV-GL.

Roger Sandnes, Sales Manager at Vard Electro adds: “We are proud to have delivered the SeaQ Energy Storage system to Stril Barents and Simon Møkster Shipping. The system enables the ship to utilize excess energy in all operating conditions, as well as simplifying the use of shore power. This will substantially reduce consumption and emissions. We had a common goal to install the SeaQ ESS without downtime for the vessel, and together with Simon Møkster Shipping we reached this goal. Without the dedicated team at Simon Møkster Shipping, this would not have been possible. This is how we move forward, in close cooperation with highly skilled customers. Together we improved an already great vessel.”

