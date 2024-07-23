Seanergy Maritime Adopts Orca AI's Digital Watchkeeper

[By: Seanergy Maritime]

Seanergy Maritime ("Seanergy”), a prominent pure-play Capesize shipowner that is publicly listed in the US and provides marine dry bulk transportation services, has chosen to integrate Orca AI's cutting-edge automated computer-vision situational awareness platform into its operations. The project demonstrates Seanergy's commitment to advancing safety and efficiency in maritime navigation.

Athens-based Seanergy currently owns a modern fleet of 18 dry bulk vessels (one Newcastlemax and 17 Capesizes) and joins a prestigious group of shipping companies integrating Orca AI's advanced technology.

"Seanergy is pleased to partner with Orca AI to upgrade our fleet's navigational capabilities," said Capt. Aristeidis Lagos, Chief Operating Officer at Seanergy. "By implementing this cutting-edge technology solution, we aim to further improve safety and efficiency across our offshore operations, supporting our commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable business practices."

"Installing Orca AI's platform aligns with our goal of optimizing vessel performance and reducing environmental impact. We believe this partnership will contribute significantly to the Company’s operational excellence and sustainability initiatives."

Orca AI CEO and Co-founder Yarden Gross added: "We are delighted to welcome Seanergy to our fast-growing customer base. Seanergy has a strong reputation for operational excellence, and we look forward to collaborating closely to leverage the Orca AI platform for enhanced safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship."

Enhancing Safety, Optimizing Efficiency

By continuously monitoring the maritime environment and providing real-time data and insights, the Orca AI platform empowers Seanergy's crew members with enhanced situational awareness. This capability enables quicker, more informed decision-making, reducing the likelihood of accidents or delays and ensuring safer voyages for crew and cargo alike.

Moreover, the platform contributes to cost reduction and minimizes environmental impact through optimized navigation strategies. This includes minimizing fuel consumption and emissions by reducing speed drops and sharp maneuvers, thereby lowering operational costs and supporting sustainability efforts.

"AI and cloud-based digital tools are now coming into their own thanks to recent developments in reliable and rapid broadband connectivity," added Yarden Gross. "Orca AI is committed to supporting forward-thinking shipping companies with a single AI-driven platform that enhances safety, operational efficiency, and delivers a robust return on investment."