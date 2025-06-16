Seamen’s Church Institute Celebrates at 2025 Silver Bell Awards Dinner

[By: Seamen’s Church Institute]

On Thursday, June 12, the Seamen’s Church Institute hosted the 47th Annual Silver Bell Awards Dinner at New York City’s Chelsea Piers. This year, the event honored Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, American Bureau of Shipping, with the Silver Bell Award and Joseph E.M. Hughes, Chairman of Shipowners Claims Bureau, Inc.—Managers of the American P&I Club, with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Rev. Mark Nestlehutt, President and Executive Director of SCI remarked, “The Silver Bell is SCI’s opportunity to bring the maritime community together in celebration of our industry and in recognition of the vital contributions made by seafarers to global commerce. This year, we’re especially thrilled to honor two remarkable industry leaders, Chris and Joe, both long-time champions of SCI’s mission and tireless advocates for the seafarers we are privileged to serve.”

As is tradition for the Silver Bell event, the evening began with a parade of vessels on the Hudson River, blessed by the Rt. Rev. Matthew F. Heyd, Episcopal Bishop of New York, assisted by Suffragan Bishop Alan Shin. They were joined by the Rev. Kristin Kaulbach Miles from Trinity Church, NYC, and the Rev. James Kollin and the Rev. Dr. Bill Allport, SCI Chaplains. The Port Authority Police Department Pipes & Drums led the guests inside to dinner, where the United States Coast Guard Sector New York Color Guard opened the dinner by presenting the colors. The National Anthem was sung by the Quartet from the Choir of Trinity Church, NYC, who also closed the evening with the hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save.

The 2025 Silver Bell Awards Dinner welcomed 600 guests and raised more than $770,000 to fund SCI’s efforts in supporting international seafarers and domestic mariners. The Rev. Nestlehutt expressed his gratitude, stating, “The Silver Bell is always a meaningful event for us, and we are thankful this evening for the guests, supporters, and sponsors who share our commitment, believe in our work, and gave generously to support our mission.”

Since its founding in 1834, the Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI) has set the standard for mariner and seafarer support. SCI meets mariners wherever they are, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the men and women of the maritime industry through their best days and their darkest hours. Although its roots are in the Episcopal Church, SCI welcomes all faiths and offers inclusive ministry and services. The organization fulfills its mission through four core focus areas: providing chaplaincy and crisis-support services to seafarers and mariners; offering cutting-edge simulator training and e-Learning for inland and Gulf Coast maritime professionals; conducting feasibility studies to improve vessel and operational safety; and delivering comprehensive advocacy—ranging from individual legal support to advising on national and international maritime policy. Grounded in the core values of compassion, dependability, and integrity, SCI remains firmly committed to supporting the people of maritime who sustain global commerce and industry.