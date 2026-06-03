Seafair and Laskaridis Shipping Collaborate on AI-Powered Compliance Engine

[By: Seafair]

Seafair today announces the launch of its AI Compliance Engine, developed in collaboration with Laskaridis Shipping, to automate the audit and benchmarking of Safety Management Systems (SMS) against frameworks such as DryBMS and DBCE.

The collaboration focuses on applying artificial intelligence to one of the most time-intensive aspects of HSQE operations. The AI Compliance Engine reads and interprets company procedures and documentation, benchmarks them against industry frameworks, and provides structured outputs, including:

Full benchmarking against DryBMS and DBCE as well as other frameworks such as Code of Safe Working Practices, MCA, ISO, Rightship standards etc.

Compliance status across subject areas levels (Basic, Intermediate, Advanced, Excellence)

Demonstrate results and correlate with objective evidence

Suggested corrective actions to reach compliance

Task assignment and progress tracking

“At Laskaridis Shipping, we are continuously exploring new ways to improve efficiency and transparency in our compliance processes. Leveraging AI for DBCE gap analysis with concurrent upload of objective evidence is expected to be a powerful tool.” - Mrs Catherine Prifti, DPA, HSQE Director of Laskaridis Shipping

“Working closely with Laskaridis Shipping has allowed us to validate this approach in real operational conditions and build an AI-powered compliance engine that can support any ship management company’s own SMS, workflows and documentation.” - George Rovis, Co-founder & COO, Seafair

“The result is a company-agnostic AI system that can be applied to each ship management company’s individual procedures, while safeguarding customer data and keeping all analysis within the client’s own operational context.” - George Christopoulos, COO, Laskaridis Shipping

The collaboration with Laskaridis Shipping demonstrates how operators and software providers can use meaningful data to reduce audit preparation time, automate gap analysis, and ensure objective evidence is captured and readily available.

The AI Compliance Engine will be available to Seafair customers.