Seabulk Takes Delivery of its Fifth Advanced Rotortug, Hermes

Image courtesy Robert Allan Ltd.

Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce that Seabulk’s newest Advanced Rotortug, Hermes has recently been delivered. Hermes joins sister ship Nike, delivered in 2021, in operation in Mobile, Alabama. Both vessels are to the ART 90-98 Advanced Rotortug design by Robert Allan Ltd., built by Master Boat Builders Inc. of Coden, Alabama.

The Advanced Rotortugs® (ART) incorporate the patented triple Z-drive Rotortugs® concept, featuring omni-directional manoeuvrability, and the benefits of a fully redundant and precise propulsion machinery configuration. The Rotortug® concept offers increased redundancy for ship-handling, terminal support and escort towing, as well as enhanced crew safety. Seabulk now has five ARTs in their fleet which speaks to the operational benefits.

Key particulars of the Hermes and Nike are:

Length, overall: 98.5 ft

Beam, moulded: 43.5 ft

Depth, least moulded: 15.5 ft

Maximum draft (navigational): 19.5 ft

Gross Tonnage: 299 GRT

Bollard Pull 87.4 short tons

The Hermes is compliant with USCG Subchapter M and constructed to ABS rules and with the following notation:

?A1, Towing Service, Escort Vessel, ?AMS, UWILD

Tank capacities of the Hermes are:

Fuel oil: 47,551 USG

Potable water: 5,109 USG

Foam: Portable ISO Tanks

Accommodations are outfitted to high, MLC compliant standards for a crew of up to 8 personnel. The Master and Chief Engineer cabins are located on the main deck with two double crew cabins located in the lower accommodations.

Main propulsion comprises three of CAT 3512E main engines, each rated at 2375 hp at 1800 rpm, EPA Tier 4 certified and each driving a Schottel SRP 430 fixed pitch Z-drive.

The electrical plant comprises two (2) identical Caterpillar C 7.1 diesel gen-sets each with a power output of 118 ekW.

On the foredeck is a Jonrie Intertech Series 240 hydraulically driven single drum winch carrying 600 ft of 8” SAMSON Saturn 12 HMPE rope. The line pull is 25 tons at 100 fpm and has a 300 ton brake. On the aft deck is a Jonrie Intertech Series 500 hydraulically driven double drum winch. It carries 650 ft of 8” SAMSON Saturn 12 HMPE rope on the hawser drum with a line pull of 25 tons at 100 fpm and a 300 ton brake. The towing drum has a capacity of 2,1000 ft of 2.25” steel wire with a line pull of 50 tons at 30 fpm, a 150 ton brake and is fitted with a spooling gear. This allows ship handling over the bow or stern and towing over the stern.

Fire fighting capacity is 3000 gpm with a single FFS pump and monitor driven off the port main engine PTO. Foam is carried in portable ISO tanks loaded on deck when required.

The tug has extensive ship-handling fendering all around, consisting of a cylindrical and “W”-fender at the bow and stern and “D”-fender installed along the sides.

On trials, the Hermes met performance expectations with the following results:

Bollard pull: 87.4 short tons

Free running speed, ahead: 12.5 knots

