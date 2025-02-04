Sea Tow Foundation Wins Best Event Promotion

The Sea Tow Foundation™ has won the A100 CommImpact Awards for Best Event Promotion. Presented by The Association 100 and OnWrd & UpWrd, this prestigious award recognizes the Foundation’s successful promotion of its Life Jacket Loaner Conference.

The award-winning entry highlighted the Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Conference, held virtually in March 2024. The conference brought together life jacket loaner station hosts from over 40 states and territories to share valuable resources, foster collaboration and strengthen the program’s nationwide community. The goal was to provide attendees with tools and knowledge to enhance their local efforts, ultimately supporting the Foundation’s mission of improving boater safety. The promotion of the event included a nationally-distributed press release, targeted social media campaigns, email invitations and personalized gifts for registrants, resulting in an exceptional turnout and impactful engagement.

“This award is a testament to the Sea Tow Foundation’s hard work and dedication to our flagship Life Jacket Loaner Program,” said Executive Director, Gail R. Kulp. “It underscores our commitment to providing life jackets that can be borrowed free of charge to help keep boaters safe.”

"We're proud to recognize the Sea Tow Foundation for their achievements in Event Promotion” said Colleen Gallagher, President and CEO of OnWrd & UpWrd Marketing and Communications and Publisher of The Association 100. “Their dedication and innovative approach truly set a benchmark for excellence and their work is an inspiration to the entire association community.”

The Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Program is the largest of its kind, with over 1,300 stations across all 56 U.S. states and territories. These stations provide life jackets in a range of sizes, from infant to adult extra-large, that boaters can borrow free of charge to ensure everyone has access to proper safety gear. Since its launch in 2008, the program has distributed over 100,000 life jackets, making a significant impact on improving boating safety nationwide.