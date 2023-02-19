Scotline Ship "Inverness" Launching Whoops

Cruise Ships

A seventh and likely final expedition cruise ship in SunStone’s popular Infinity Class is going to proceed after earlier reports that China Merchants Heavy Industries in Haimen, China had decided not to built future ships in the class. Ulstein Design & Solutions reports that the contract for the vessel has been finalized as SunStone also works towards its next class of expedition ships, a slightly larger design known as the Boundless class. “We are immensely pleased to announce that we...