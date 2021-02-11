Schulte Group Acquires Software Provider Rescompany Systems Ltd.

, By The Maritime Executive 02-11-2021 08:37:39

Today, the Schulte Group has announced the acquisition of Rescompany Systems Ltd. (Resco), a leading provider of advanced hospitality software solutions to the cruise industry.

With its integrated ship to shore software systems, Resco is a perfect match and ideal addition to the services offered by Schulte Group member and digital technology company MariApps Marine Solutions (MariApps). Together, the two companies will be able to offer a comprehensive range of maritime solutions and state-of-the-art shipboard and office-based management systems on CLOUD and data analytics to the growing cruise sector.

“Despite the many challenges the cruise industry has been facing due to COVID-19, we see more than ever a growing demand for web-based software solutions. With Resco as a strong and reputable player in the market, we look forward to providing cruise ship operators with customized technology that ensures safe and efficient operations and an enhanced passenger experience”, says Sankar Ragavan, CEO of MariApps.

Resco develops ship to shore software solutions and web applications for the cruise industry, giving cruise operators a 360-degree view of onboard operations and customer interaction. The company’s integrated Customer Relation Management (CRM) and Central Reservation Systems (CRS) cover all aspects of operations, from customer enquiries to complex bookings, payments and sales invoices, to customer campaigns. Resco’s Property Management Systems (PMS) and Point of Sale Systems (POS) enable efficient check-ins and smooth passenger processing onboard cruise vessels of all sizes.

“Serving the cruise market for nearly 20 years with our innovative ship to shore software solutions, we are very excited to now welcome the Schulte Group as our new owner. With MariApps as a strong and committed partner, Resco is determined to grow more vigorously with new and improved technologies”, adds Resco CEO Peter Winqvist.

Under the new ownership, Winqvist will report to Ragavan. As a member of the family-owned Schulte Group, the leading technology company MariApps has a long-standing heritage with a proven track record in the maritime industry. Both MariApps and Resco share the same values, such as fairness and responsibility, which build the foundation for their newly established partnership. With MariApps as a strong and committed partner, Resco continues to provide the cruise industry with leading technology and is determined to become the single market leader for integrated cruise management software.

