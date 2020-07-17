SCHOTTEL Modernization: Norwegian Vessel Ready for New Assignments

By The Maritime Executive 07-17-2020

Spay, Germany – The Norwegian bulk carrier “Kryssholm” will soon be able to take on new assignments thanks to a customized upgrade by the SCHOTTEL Modernization and Conversion Team. Comparatively small installation effort will yield great advantages, such as increased manoeuvrability and lower environmental impact.



“SCHOTTEL, with whom we have a long-standing and consistently good partnership, has again convinced us by finding an individual, custom-fit solution for the vessel”, states Nils Tore Øpstad Melingen, General Manager at vessel owner Bio Feeder AS. “We are absolutely satisfied with the performance of the SCHOTTEL thrusters in our other vessel and thus decided the same way again. A decisive factor was also the spare parts and service supply – with SCHOTTEL as OEM, this is reliably secured in the long term.”



SCHOTTEL Retractable Rudderpropellers and Transverse Thrusters Two retractable rudder propellers type SRP 130 R (300 kW each) and two transverse thrusters type STT 1 (450 kW each) will be installed in addition to the

existing main propulsion system of the vessel. This will maximize its manoeuvrability capabilities and its position stability will be increased enormously. In turn, this will extend the vessel’s operation profiles so that it can be used for a wider variety of future tasks.



To reduce the environmental impact, the SCHOTTEL propulsion units will be driven by electric motors powered by a hybrid grid of batteries and generators. By equipping the vessel with a state-of-the-art power management system, the required electric power is provided on demand according to operational needs.



Cargo capacity of more than 3,000 tonnes “Kryssholm”, built in 2011, measures an overall length of 89.9 metres and a width of 13.6 metres. The vessel will be operating for Biomar as fish feed vessel six months a year; the rest of the time it is charted to Wagle Chartering for transporting general cargo. It is considered to be the largest fish feed vessel in the world, boasting a cargo capacity of more than 3,000 tonnes. In years to come, it will be able to supply most of the coastal and ocean-based fish farms with feed.



Beyond the special task of supplying fish feed, “Kryssholm” will still be able to provide sustainable and efficient general cargo service. As the owner states, the vessel is the first in the world that is fit for such a hybrid operation. It sails under the Norwegian flag and will be classified by Rina.



Pino Spadafora, Marine Commercial Senior Director at Rina commented: “Companies that have a deep knowledge of technology must use it for the never- ending improvement of the shipping industry. That’s why it’s important for us to be partners with Bio Feeder and SCHOTTEL in this project. Rina will carry out the review of the proposed solutions, the approval of the design, the certification of the components and the commissioning on board, applying the expertise in energy optimization and the competence in environmentally sustainable applications.”



The vessel is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

