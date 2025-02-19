SATIM & ICEYE New Partnership for AI-Powered SAR Imagery Analysis Products

[By: SATIM]

SATIM, a world-leading provider of AI-based solutions for object detection and classification on SAR imagery and ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations for high-fidelity Earth Observation have today announced the signing of partnership agreement for joint product development.

The companies will combine ICEYE’s industry-leading satellite imagery with SATIM’s cutting-edge AI-powered imagery analytics solutions into new products enabling prompt, high-confidence detection and classification of vessels, aircraft, and land vehicles. After an initial pilot phase, the partners plan to release a series of generally-available products in 2025.

SATIM is a world-leading AI technology company specializing in Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery. Harnessing the power of AI and SAR imagery, SATIM offers three highly accurate AI-based solutions that enable fast, highly accurate detection, classification, and identification of targets —anywhere, anytime. These advanced solutions are data-agnostic, near real-time, and cover a wide catalog of objects.

ICEYE owns and operates the world’s largest SAR satellite constellation, providing customers unprecedented access to 25 cm high-resolution imagery of any location on Earth, regardless of the weather conditions or day/night conditions. ICEYE’s unique, innovative satellites provide imagery with the industry’s highest resolution and scene sizes up to 84 000 km2, and hourly revisit rates for points around the globe. ICEYE has launched 44 satellites for its own and its customers’ use since 2018 and plans to launch more than 20 new satellites annually in 2025, 2026, and beyond.

”At SATIM, we continue to set the standards in AI-powered SAR analytics, and our collaboration with ICEYE, a leading SAR imagery provider, is an important milestone in our pursuit of excellence. This partnership marks a significant step in our commitment to advancing space-based solutions that provide critical insights for those on Earth. As we continue to explore new ways to advance the field, this partnership represents an exciting step ahead, and we look forward to what lies ahead in this evolving landscape.” -Jacek Strzelczyk, CEO and Co-founder of SATIM

“Our partnership with SATIM is an important step on our journey towards becoming the global source of truth. By combining our world-leading SAR imagery and capabilities with SATIM’s powerful AI-powered SAR image analytics, we will be able to serve our customers with easy, direct access to actionable intelligence and insights. Improving situational awareness with satellite-based intelligence will enable informed and rapid decision-making where it is needed the most.” -Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE