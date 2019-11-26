Sanmar: Winners Keep the Customers Satisfied

Part of Marin Tug’s fleet of Sanmar built tugs line up off Nemrut Bay, Turkey

2019-11-26

One of the winners in the recent allocation of harbour towage licences in Turkey was Marin Tug & Pilotage. This company was founded back in September 1998 by some of the leading players in the country’s marine industry. Although Istanbul headquartered, the company concentrates on harbour towage, nationwide and open sea towage and salvage operations on international waters.

Exactly half of this operator’s 16 strong fleet of tugs have been built by Sanmar at either of its two custom built shipyards. Capt. Kazim Bakan of Marin Tug says "We can honestly say that in all the work we perform with Sanmar tugs, we are fully satisfied and, most importantly, so are our customers."

Marin Tug's more recent additions, comprising five vessels built by Sanmar in 2019 alone, all use Robert Allan Limited exclusive designs, including two of the 60 tonne bollard pull Bogacay class, probably Sanmar's most successful series of ASD configuration tugs. A third slightly more powerful 70 tonne BP unit will be delivered before the end of the year.

Spanning the range are a 50 tonne BP Sanmar Sirapinar Class vessel and a healthy 80 tonne BP boat of the 28m long, much renowned Sanmar Terminal Class. The most recent additions to the Marin Tug fleet are being used to fulfil the new port operation licences acquired by the company in Izmit and Nemrut Bay.

Commented by Ruchan Civgin, Sanmar’s Commercial Director, “The new regulations encouraged the operators to own and operate more powerful tugs. Those operators with the more powerful ASD or tractor tugs had a greater chance of being awarded towage licences in the busier ports.”

Sanmar is unique in being a highly successful international tug builder which has its own operational division with an extensive “home” fleet which was also a winner by being awarded several new harbour towage licences. On the construction side, it is the most prolific builder of Robert Allan Ltd designed tugs with completions fast approaching 200.

