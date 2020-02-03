Sanmar Delivers its First Tug for SAAM Towage

By The Maritime Executive 02-03-2020 09:54:00

Sanmar Shipyards proudly announce the delivery of “BOGACAY XXXI” a 2018 built RAmparts 2400-SX Class ASD Tug to SAAM’s Towage fleet in Panama. She is re-named as “SAAM VALPARAISO”. Principal dimensions are 24.40m x 11.25m. She can achieve 70 tonnes of bollard pull by means of 2 x CAT 3516C engines developing a total of 4200 kW coupled to a pair of Kongsberg (ex Rolls-Royce) US 255 FP thrusters. SAAM VALPARAISO has been docked at Sanmar’s own floating dock and painted to SAAM Towage fleet colours prior to delivery to her new owners.

“This deal, we trust, will be a start of a new and successful partnership for many years to come” said Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards. He continued “BOGACAY series is our Flagship class ASD tug design, having built and delivered more than 40 units in the last 5 years, to 21 clients in over 12 countries worldwide. She will be the first tug delivered to SAAM Towage and will be the first Sanmar tug operating in Panama, Central America.” The SAAM Valparaiso will operate in the Colon and Manzanillo Port areas in Panama.



“The “SAAM VALPARAISO” has been chosen because of her high power and versatility on a tugboat of reduced length. Specially adapted for our operations in ports with restricted spaces where merchant vessels are becoming larger” commented Pablo E. Caceres, Technical Director of SAAM Towage.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.