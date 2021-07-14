Sanmar Delivers High-Performance VSP Tugboat

Image courtesy of Sanmar

Sanmar has delivered a high-performance Voith Schneider Propeller (VSP) tractor tug designed for maximum efficiency when towing, harbour ship-handling and escorting large ships, to Trieste, Italy-headquartered operator TRIPMARE.

Re-named EITAN by its new owners, the tug is based on the innovative exclusive-to-Sanmar VectRA AVT 3000 design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. It will operate in Ashdod Port, Israel.

Sanmar has previously sold two tugs to TRIPMARE, named ARIE A and ASHDOD, which also operate at Ashdod Port.

EITAN’s unique propulsion arrangement features high speed diesel engines connected to the Voith units via reduction gearboxes with integral clutches. With a bollard pull of 73.5 tonnes, the VectRA AVT 3000 form can generate escort steering forces in excess of 100 tonnes. Additionally, the design has fire-fighting and oil recovery capabilities and is fully MLC compliant.

With a LOA of 30.25m, moulded beam of 13m and navigational draft of 6.6m, EITAN’s propulsion drive train comprises a pair of CAT 3516C high speed diesel engines, each rated 2,525kW at 1,800 rev/min, and driving Voith 32RV5 EC/265-2 cycloidal propellers.

The engines are connected to the Voith drives through a pair of Reintjes WAF 863 gearboxes and Vulkan composite shafts, rather than using the more traditional turbo coupling. This combination is smaller, lighter and less costly than the traditional medium speed drive system. The electrical plant consists of two identical diesel gensets, each with a rated output of 86kW.

EITAN can achieve a speed ahead of 13.25 knots and has been designed with tank capacities to enable extended endurance at sea, namely fuel oil 163m3, fresh water 20m3 and fire-fighting foam 11m3.

All crew accommodation is on the main deck for optimal comfort. There are four single crew cabins plus one double crew cabin, each with an en-suite bathroom. Comfortable lounge/mess area and galley facilities are also in the deckhouse, with galley stores and laundry room located below the main deck forward.

All towing, ship handling, and escort work is performed using a double drum escort winch and escort rated staple fitted on the aft deck. One drum can store 710m of steel wire line, while the other stores 150m of synthetic towline. For increased operational flexibility radial type tow hooks are installed on the main deck forward and aft.

As in a traditional tractor configuration, the stern is the working end of the tug, and as such features a heavy duty cylindrical fendering with a course of ‘W’ fenders below. Hollow ‘D’ fenders protect the sheer lines and tie neatly into the ‘W’ fenders at the bow.

The wheelhouse is designed for excellent 360-degree visibility and includes overhead windows. The split type console is biased aft to ensure unobstructed visibility of the working deck - including the winch, staple, bulwarks and fenders - during operations.

Ali Gurun, Vice President of Sanmar, said: “EITAN is a perfect example of the successful ongoing development of design to improve performance and efficiency. The VectRA AVT 3000 model is the result of close co-operation between Sanmar, Robert Allan Ltd and Voith from drawing board to sea trials, combining expertise and experience with innovation. TRIPMARE are a returning customer and it is always pleasing for us when a client comes back to for more. I am sure they will be delighted with EITAN.”



