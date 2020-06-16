Sanmar Delivers Another RAmparts 2400SX ASD to Rimorchiatori Salerno

By The Maritime Executive 06-15-2020 04:28:57

Sanmar Shipyards recently delivered a RAmparts 2400SX Class ASD Tugboat to Rimorchiatori Salerno Srl. Rimorchiatori Salerno S.r.l is part of leading Italian maritime services provider “Rimorchiatori Riuniti S.p.a”. The new tug is a Bogacay series; compact, robust and the perfect fit for harbour and port operations. This is the flagship product of Sanmar as to date 40 units have already been built and delivered worldwide.

The new owenrs have named the tug “ARECHI” (ex-Bogacay XXXIV) and she operates together with the “Città di Salerno” (ex-Bogacay XXXII), which Sanmar delivered to the same group back in 2018. Principal dimensions are 24.40m x 11.25m. She can achieve 60 tonnes of bollard pull by means of 2 x CAT 3512C engines developing a total of 3530 kW coupled to a pair of Kongsberg (ex Rolls-Royce) US 205 FP thrusters. She is equipped with FiFi ½ configuration and is MLC and Italian flag compliant.



Alberto Dellepiane, President of Rimorchiatori Salerno Srl, says “The Arechi is a newly built RAmparts 2400SX ASD sister vessel of the Città di Salerno which fruitfully operates in Salerno since January 2018. Those tugs are small, compact and powerful, ideal for a port like Salerno. We are very satisfied with the price/quality ratio of Sanmar tugboats.” The Company operates with four tugboats (2 ASD + 2 Tractors) in Salerno since 1993.



“We are very proud to see one of our existing clients and one of the major tug operator’s Rimorchiatori Riuniti and Rimorchiatori Salerno back again” said Ali Gurun, Vice President of Sanmar. “We see this as conclusive evidence of appreciation from the Italian group for the quality of our products and the after-sales services experienced so far.”



Sanmar has been in the tug business for more than 40 years, producing tugboats and providing tugboat services for various countries around the world. A history full of national successes and accomplishments encouraged the company to compete in international markets. Today, it is sharing this experience with the global maritime industry in order to achieve higher goals. More than 220 tugboats that benefit from Sanmar’s years of expertise and experience are presently in operation across the globe.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.