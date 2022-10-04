Samskip Adds Value Maritime CO2 Capture to Decarbonization Strategy

Each installation will feature a gas cleaning unit behind the funnel, with recovered CO2 pumped to a battery housed in containers carried on deck.

Samskip is making carbon capture a key part of its integrated plan for decarbonising shipping, after choosing the Value Maritime ‘Filtree’ gas cleaning solution for the container ships Samskip Innovator and Samskip Endeavour.



For ships running on conventional marine fuels, the Filtree system captures 30% or more of CO2 emissions, providing owners with a direct response to coming restrictions on greenhouse gasses. Carbon capture is complementary to other parts of Samskip’s maturing strategy for decarbonisation.



“We work closely with freight owners who prioritise sustainability and whose end consumers hold them to account,” said Erik Hofmeester, Head of Vessel Management, Samskip. “Samskip Innovator and Samskip Endeavour, for example, run between the UK and the Netherlands on bio-fuels, which already cut CO2 by 90%. Using the Filtree system in addition will allow us to offer our first carbon neutral shortsea services.”



Other strands of Samskip’s sustainability strategy include a project to build two emission-free ‘SeaShuttle’ ships powered by 3.2MW hydrogen fuel cells, and a battery-powered barge initiative.



Value Maritime has developed its Filtree technology as a prefabricated, pre-installed gas cleaning system for ships which removes sulphur, particulate matter and CO2. The system also neutralises the PH value of wash water, removing oil residues and ultra-fine particles.



Laurens Visser, Commercial Manager, Value Maritime, said tens of Filtree installations had been made to date, for owners seeking to solve a variety of emissions challenges. “Ship operators can remain compliant while using lower cost, higher-sulphur fuel, for example. Others may be planning ahead for future regulations on CO2 and want to ensure that the technology they choose has been proven in service,” said Visser.



Due for commissioning in early 2023, each Samskip installation will feature a gas cleaning unit behind the ship funnel, with recovered CO2 pumped to a 10MW CO2 battery set housed in ISO tank containers and carried on deck. Charged during the voyage, these batteries are unloaded in port, with Value Maritime trucking them to CO2 consumers such as greenhouses for discharge, then returning them empty for the next voyage.



As a multimodal transport provider, Hofmeester said the CO2 logistics aspect of the Value Maritime solution was highly appealing to Samskip. “We haven’t seen anything like Filtree carbon capture technology out there, but reusing the CO2 by delivering it to greenhouses – that’s something really special,” he said. “It’s an elegant system which redelivers CO2 for natural absorption.”



“Carbon capture technology can make a significant contribution for owners seeking to reduce their carbon footprints now,” added Visser. “We are making a ‘green circle’ for ship owners and freight shippers by recycling the CO2, and offering certificated accountability on greenhouse gas reductions.”



With multiple battery sizes available, ranging between 3MW and 15MW, the Value Maritime’s current carbon capture solution covers engine sizes suitable for container ships of up to 2,000 TEU capacity.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.