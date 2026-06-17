Sallaum Lines Orders Two Next-Generation 8,600 CEU Car Carriers

[By: Sallaum Lines]

Sallaum Lines has ordered the two largest vessels in its history, signing a shipbuilding contract with Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (XSI) for 2 + 2 next-generation Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs). Each vessel will carry 8,600 Car Equivalent Units (CEU), ranking the order among the most significant fleet investments in the company's history.

The order follows the recent delivery of Sallaum Lines' newest LNG dual-fuel ships and marks the next step in an accelerating fleet renewal programme. With these new vessels, Sallaum

Lines is expanding capacity, improving operational flexibility, and advancing its sustainability roadmap across its core global trade lanes.

This order further supports the company's commitment to lower-emission operations, aligning with its 2030 environmental roadmap and long-term ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Designed for Scale and Flexibility

The two firm vessels will be the largest ever commissioned by Sallaum Lines. Each ship will measure 199.90 meters in length overall, with a beam of 38 meters and an air draught of 46 meters.

With five liftable decks, the vessels are designed to accommodate a broad and evolving cargo mix, from passenger cars and light commercial vehicles to heavy rolling equipment and project cargo. Their dimensions are calibrated to maximize cargo intake while retaining broad port compatibility. This balance of capacity and maneuverability will support Sallaum Lines across its established trade lanes, including Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.

Director Hasan Sallaum of Sallaum Lines said: "This order is an important step in the next chapter of the company. These vessels are not only an expansion of our fleet; they reflect the direction of our business and the responsibility we have towards our customers, our partners, and the future of shipping. With larger capacity, dual-fuel capability, and an ammonia-ready design, these ships give us the flexibility to serve growing market demand while continuing to invest in lower-emission transportation. For us, sustainability and commercial growth are not separate ambitions; they must move forward together."

Advancing a Lower-Emission Fleet

The new vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), and Marine Gas Oil (MGO). The ammonia-ready designation positions the vessels for future conversion as green ammonia supply chains develop, helping future-proof the fleet in line with evolving regulatory requirements, including IMO 2030 targets and the direction of the EU Green Deal.

The order builds on Sallaum Lines' wider sustainability initiatives, including the introduction of LNG-powered vessels into its Ocean Class fleet, the installation of photovoltaic systems on board, advanced hull lubrication technology, and a self-polishing anti-fouling paint regime across the fleet. By investing now in vessels designed for future fuels, Sallaum Lines is taking a practical step towards reducing its environmental footprint while preserving the reliability, efficiency, and scale required by its global customers.

Supporting Tomorrow's Automotive Supply Chains

This order comes at a time of strong structural demand across Sallaum Lines' established trade routes. The company serves a portfolio of global automotive manufacturers, including

many of the world's most recognized OEM brands, while also expanding its presence among fast-growing Chinese exporters through its dedicated China operations office and Far East trade lane development.

The additional capacity will allow Sallaum Lines to strengthen its service offering, broaden terminal coverage, and deepen the long-term partnerships that are central to finished vehicle logistics (FVL).

It is a focused investment in the resilience and competitiveness of global automotive supply chains, and in the company's ability to support customers as volumes, routing needs, and environmental expectations continue to evolve.