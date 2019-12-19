SafeLearn Enters Cooperation with SkySails

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-19 14:49:17

SafeLearn, a product line of Safebridge, expands its business horizons by entering cooperation with the pioneering technology leader SkySails. Their Vessel Performance Manager (V-PER) course, is now available on the SafeLearn Learning Management System (LMS), providing easy access to users to train any time, from anywhere in the world.

In 2019, Safebridge has opened its doors to third party publishers, where selected high calibre training providers around the world partner with the company to publish their training on the SafeLearn LMS online environment.

A cooperation such as this one, with yet another esteemed partner, complements the SafeLearn strategy to provide the most advanced and up-to-date e-learning solutions to maritime organisations and ultimately the seafarers.

About SkySails Marine Performance GmbH

SkySails Marine Performance GmbH has a long-standing and in-depth experience in marine data acquisition, evaluation, as well as process automation. The company’s solutions have been installed on vessels of almost any type and size. Their portfolio ranges from single measurement solutions like main engine consumption monitoring, to complete performance management systems.

About SafeLearn

SafeLearn is the product line of Safebridge, a leading provider of full-stack digital crew competence management solutions. Safebridge is well-known for its ECDIS manufacturer-approved e-learning training courses, which acted as the pillar for the company’s success. To date, SafeLearn has accumulated close to 1300 valued clients in more than 87 countries around the world.

Learn more about SafeLearn and how you can benefit from its portfolio.

