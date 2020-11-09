Safebridge Acquires ClassNK Approval for Online Training & Assessments

Safebridge, one of the maritime industry's leading EdTech companies, successfully acquires the ClassNK Certificate of Approval for its online-based training and assessment portfolios. By The Maritime Executive 11-09-2020 09:10:20

In the maritime industry, where operational safety is a foundational element of every voyage, seafarers' development and training are paramount to maintaining the necessary standards. With the industry's continuous growth further supported by rapid technological innovation and the current challenges faced due to the global pandemic, the need for a new breed of enhanced and modernized seafarer training is in extremely high demand.

Sharing such views for much more enhanced and strengthened training for seafarers, ClassNK, as one of the leading global Classification Societies, has provided its certification services to the maritime training sector. In doing so, they have taken the initiative to identify and certify qualified training providers, which can contribute to seafarer development, shipping companies' needs, safety at sea, and protection of the marine environment.

"Under the COVID-19, seafarers have faced with difficulty maintaining and enhancing their competence for safe operation. In view that the competitive online training and assessments will provide opportunities to foster knowledge to every seafarer in any region, ClassNK is glad to have completed the certification process for Safebridge in line with STCW." - Mr. Hirofumi Takano, Executive Vice President, Director of Innovation Development Division, ClassNK

As of 28 September 2020, ClassNK has formally audited and certified Safebridge as being compliant with the ClassNK Standard for Certification of Maritime Training Providers. The full assessment and training portfolios of Safebridge, namely SafeMetrix and SafeLearn, have also been certified under the ClassNK Standard of Maritime Education & Training Programmes.

"It is with great pride for us that ClassNK has found Safebridge eligible to become certified under their certification services expanded to the maritime training sector. Being so privileged, we show our respectful obeisances with our hearts, words, and demeanor - keifuku to ClassNK." - Prof. Capt. Ralph Becker-Heins, CEO Safebridge

Safebridge, being at the forefront of continuous research and development from its early conception stage, has now become world-known for its unique application of technology to deliver digital and highly engaging training for ECDIS Type-Specific equipment. The training portfolio of the Safebridge product line SafeLearn has also been expanded to cover other vital topics in maritime training, including Shipping Law, Navigation in Confined Waters, ECDIS for Maritime Pilots, and Navigational courses leisure sector and continues to grow.

Operating under the full-stack competence model Safebridge also delivers industry-specific psychometric assessments under the SafeMetrix brand. Designed to assess the seafarer's soft and cognitive skills and delivered digitally and online, these assessments offer otherwise hard-to-obtain industry-specific data, critical to making the right recruitment, training, and promotion decisions.

Receiving the formal Approval Certification from a reputable Classification Society such as ClassNK is a significant step for Safebridge in achieving its vision of re-shaping the future of seafarer development and digital competence management in the maritime industry



