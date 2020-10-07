Saab to Streamline Halifax Port Authority Operations with PMIS

By The Maritime Executive 10-07-2020 12:58:52

The Halifax Port Authority is taking a major step forward in digitalisation of their operations. They have awarded Saab a contract to supply a Port Management Information System (PMIS). The system will streamline port operations, allowing port departments, 80 service providers, customers and other members of the port community to further improve their collaboration.

The Port of Halifax is a full-service, deep water port on the eastern seaboard of Canada and the only east coast Canadian port that can receive Ultra Class Container Vessels carrying over 10,000 TEU’s. The Port is of great economic significance to Canada, connecting Halifax to 150 countries.

“The contract for the Port of Halifax further strengthens our position in the port management market, not only in North America, but worldwide,” says Tomas Hjelmberg, head of Saab's Maritime Traffic Management Department. “The Port has a grand technology innovation plan and we are proud to have been chosen as their visionary partner. Our cooperation with the Port will significantly boost our product innovation.”

The PMIS automates the planning and execution of a wide variety of port operations, from everything related to vessel visits such as resources and services, to complex multi-dimensional client contracts. An important aspect is the resulting accurate billing of services rendered.

“We are a data driven port. We expect the PMIS to be the single source of information that will transform our business. It will make operations transparent to all members in the port community in real time. It will also make it much easier to measure performance,” says Captain Allan Gray, President and CEO of the Halifax Port Authority. “We decided to work with Saab because of their track record. They have the best mix of functionality, cost and proven results in the market.”

The PMIS will be delivered by Saab’s Port Management in Vancouver, along with a multi-year support contract and is scheduled for completion in Q4 of 2021.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.