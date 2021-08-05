Russian Marine Industry Trusts Yanmar Reliability At Sea

YANMAR marine engines are designed and built exclusively for marine applications and have a history that goes back to end of the 1940s. They have been gaining ground ever since, making YANMAR the largest medium-speed marine engine manufacturer in the world.

Russian icebreaker

In 2013, the Russian market discovered the quality and reliability of our brand, when the first four YANMAR 6EY22ALW medium-speed diesel generator sets were installed on the Russian icebreaker Kapitan Kosolapov. This fist installation literally broke the ice for an influx of more than 80 medium-speed engines to Russian customers in various sectors of the marine industry. And the story continues.

6,800 kilometres

Now, in 2021, YANMAR further strengthens its position in Russia with new projects and more than 20 engines for fishing ships, dry cargo carriers and other vessels. Our customers – shipyards and shipowners – are located all over the country: from Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea to Vladivostok and the Russian Far East on the Pacific Ocean, covering an area of almost 7,000 kilometres.

Low fuel and running costs for dry cargo

A recent example is the delivery of 16 YANMAR 6EY22AW medium-speed propulsion engines for a series of 8 new, Navis-1 type dry cargo carriers to Okskaya Shipyard/United Shipping Company. Excellent experience with low fuel cost and lower running expenses has resulted in a follow-up order to power 10 dry-cargo vessels and an additional 10-unit order from RED SORMOVO to equip 5 vessels, each with two YANMAR 6EY22AW engines.

Reduced emissions for specialist crab fishing

Another is the delivery of 20 medium-speed engines, for one of the world's first specialist crab fishing vessel projects, due to their reputation for low fuel consumption and reduced emission levels. The vessels are commissioned by Russian Crab Group, the largest crab harvesting company in the Far East and one of the leading companies in Russia. The vessels will be built by Onezhsky Shipyard, Okskaya Shipyard and others between 2020 and 2024.

Reliable and efficient high-speed engines

However, it is not only about medium speed. YANMAR 6HYM-WET 500 hp high-speed engines operate successfully on tens of fishing vessels, including ‘Baltika’ and ‘Kirovets’ type vessels. Either as more efficient and environmentally friendly replacements of original engines, or as new, state-of-the-art installs, operating from Kaliningrad, Murmansk and neighbouring country Latvia to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

IMO Tier III and YANMAR SCR

On January 01, 2021, IMO MARPOL ANNEX TIER III came into force with even stricter environmental requirements for NOx and SOx emissions from ship exhausts. To meet these requirements, YANMAR has developed a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system. Russia will be one of the first countries where YANMAR engines with SCR will operate. Shipyard Oka SZ will receive the new SCR engines for vessels of the RSD59 OSUTIER II series later this year.

