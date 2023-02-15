Royal Caribbean The Next Iconic Class Cuts Steel

Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean

And then there were two: The next iconic adventure is underway as Royal Caribbean International marked the initial milestone – the first cut of steel – for the second ship in the revolutionary Icon Class. In celebration of the next in the lineup of the world’s best family vacations, a steel-cutting ceremony was held at Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. The soon-to-be-named ship will set sail in 2025, following the debut of Icon of the Seas in January 2024.

The Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku teams dedicated to building the second Icon Class ship were attending the traditional ceremony yesterday. The major milestone represents the official start of production, beginning a series of key moments in the design and construction that spans months and involves thousands of innovators across design, naval engineering, architecture, and more.

Royal Caribbean’s next ship, along with a third in the Icon Class, will join Icon in introducing a new era of vacations for years to come. Each ship will combine the best of every vacation, from the resort getaway to the beach escape and theme park adventure, where every family member and type of vacationer can make memories together and on their own terms without compromise. The first look at Icon and Icon Class made headlines when revealed in October 2022, and the resounding feedback resulted in Royal Caribbean International’s single largest booking day in its 53-year history.

More details about the ship, including its name, will be revealed later. For more information on Icon Class and Icon, visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for over 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today’s adventurous travelers. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 20 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.