Royal Approval for Bolidt Cruise Contract

By MarEx 2019-06-17 20:13:05

The installation of decking solutions from Dutch company Bolidt aboard one of the largest cruise ships ever to be built in Germany has received a royal seal of approval, after King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands witnessed a contract signing at the Rostock facilities of yard group MV Werften. The agreement, formalized during a trade delegation visit, provides for Bolidt to supply a total of 17,000m2 of its innovative synthetic systems to the first Global class cruise ship for Hong Kong-based Genting Group’s Dream Cruises, which is already under construction.



Installations will include Bolideck® Future Teak and Bolideck Select Soft, part of the range of Bolidt solutions preferred by the world’s leading cruise ship brands for both newbuilding projects and refits. In fact, on her delivery in 2021, the entirety of the new ship’s outside areas will feature Bolidt ship deck solutions, including the running track and all entertainment park areas.



Robert Van Aarle, Bolidt Sales and Business Development Manager, says: “It was a very proud moment to sign the contract in the presence of the royal couple. Our success in winning this important order was primarily the result of our experience and expertise in the cruise ship market, the durability of our decking materials and the fact that we can supply our own highly skilled application teams to the yard.”



At 342m in length, and incorporating 2,500 suites and cabins, the 204,000gt Global class vessel has been envisioned from the keel upwards for the Asian market, with public areas designed for different types of activity and a range of advanced technology solutions incorporated. The vessel is being built in parallel at two MV Werften shipyards, Wismar and Rostock. A 220m long midship section will be manufactured in Rostock before being moved to Wismar, where the bow and stern and superstructure will be assembled and mounted.



This is the second significant contract that Bolidt has won for Genting vessels under construction at MV Werften. Work is well advanced on a polar class expedition yacht, Crystal Endeavour, which is being built at the Stralsund yard. Here too, all outside decking including the running track is being supplied by Bolidt, with Bolideck Future Teak and Bolideck Select Soft once again featuring prominently. All of the decking materials for this 20,000gt, 200 guest capacity vessel will be delivered by Bolidt before the end of 2019, with the ship due for delivery to the Genting Group in early 2020.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.