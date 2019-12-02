Rolls-Royce Signs Deals for Over 500 MTU Engines During CIIE

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-02 15:13:03

Rolls-Royce has signed agreements for the delivery of more than 500 MTU engines and systems for power generation and marine applications during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. A total of five documents were signed between Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems and the partners Cooltech, EPG, SUMEC Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd., Tellhow and AFAI Southern Shipyard and cover the delivery of MTU engines of Series 4000, partly manufactured by MTU Yuchai Power, the joint venture of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and the Chinese diesel engine manufacturer Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company. First deliveries are to begin in the end of 2019. The agreements come on the heels of another major order from China which Rolls-Royce announced in the past week: In the biggest deal for MTU gas gensets ever, VPower has ordered more than 200 MTU Series 4000 natural gas gensets with a total power output of 430 MW.

Tobias Ostermaier, President Greater China at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said: “We are proud that our esteemed Chinese partners put their trust in our marine propulsion and power generation solutions. These agreements are a result of our efforts to grow strong partnerships in China and reflect the growing role our MTU products play in fulfilling the needs of the Chinese market. It also proves the importance of our decision to strategically strengthen our footprint in China.”

The frame agreement with Shanghai Cooltech Power Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese OEM for power generation, covers the supply of around 150 loose engines and diesel systems of MTU Series 4000, imported engines from Germany and locally assembled systems. EPG Machinery & Electricity Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese system integrator for data centers, signed an agreement for the supply of around 200 MTU diesel systems, most of them to be manufactured in China.

The frame agreement signed at CIIE with SUMEC Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. covers the supply of a total of 70 loose engines of MTU Series 4000 for power generation. Deliveries are to start in 2020.

Tellhow, a Chinese manufacturer of power generation equipment, and Rolls-Royce signed a Letter of Intent for the delivery of 70 loose engines, all of them of MTU Series 4000. The supply of the engines is also to start in 2020.

AFAI Southern Shipyard has again ordered MTU engines at CIIE: A total of 14 engines of MTU Series 2000 will be powering new vessels built by AFAI. Ten of these engines are delivered in 2019, four units will be delivered in 2020. The company had previously already signed a Letter of Intent for four MTU Series 8000 to power the first high-speed RoPax ferry developed and built in China.

China International Import Expo is organized by the Chinese government in order to promote and facilitate import deals. It is an important part of China’s opening-up its market to international companies.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.