Rolls-Royce Delivers First 16-Cylinder Version of mtu Series 8000

Rolls-Royce has delivered 16-cylinder engines of successful mtu Series 8000 for the first time. With a height of over 3 metres, Series 8000 engines are the mtu brand's largest engines.

Rolls-Royce has delivered the first 16-cylinder engines of the successful mtu Series 8000. The Taiwanese shipyard CSBC Corporation will install the first two 16V 8000 M71L engines in new patrol vessels for the Taiwanese Coast Guard. The two engines deliver 7,280 kilowatts of power each and will accelerate the 1000-ton class vessels to up to 24 knots. A total of six vessels of this class are to be built with mtu engines, and the engines will be delivered by the end of 2022. Rolls-Royce has also already sold a further 20 engines of the new type to a second customer. The 16V engine thus continues the success story of the mtu Series 8000: with an output of up to 10,000 kilowatts, its “big brother” 20V 8000 has been the best-selling engine in its power class since its introduction around 20 years ago.

Knut Müller, Vice President Global Governmental at Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, said: “The delivery is an important milestone for our Series 8000. We are proud that we have been able to convince the Taiwanese Coast Guard, a very demanding customer, of our new product and look forward to confirming the trust they have placed in us.”

The 16V 8000 is not just another cylinder variant of Series 8000, but a completely new engine that incorporates various product improvements from which customers now benefit in the form of further increased efficiency and even easier maintenance. The engine complies with IMO Tier II emissions regulations and can also meet other emissions specifications as required. The engine also meets the stringent requirements of the Taiwanese Coast Guard regarding structure-borne and airborne noise.

mtu engines of Series 8000 are currently also being installed in further vessels of the Taiwanese Coast Guard: The 4000-ton class vessels will receive 20-cylinder engines of type 20V 8000 M91L. The Taiwanese Coast Guard is currently carrying out a modernization program under which a total of 141 ships of various sizes are to be built by 2027. Many of these will be powered by mtu engines of Series 4000 and 8000 – significantly increasing the existing fleet of Taiwanese Coast Guard vessels with mtu engines.

