Rodger Rees, Galveston Port Director - "Galvestonian of the Year"

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO, has been honored as the Galvestonian of the Year by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce for positively contributing to the betterment of the region’s business community. Rees accepted the “Nonno” Tony Smecca Galvestonian of the Year award at the chamber’s 178th annual meeting on Jan. 28.



Rees oversees the fourth most popular cruise port in North America and one of the nation’s top 50 cargo ports. This self-sustaining city entity generates more than 14,000 jobs and has an estimated annual state economic impact of $2.1 billion.

Since Rees took the helm in January 2018, the Port of Galveston has expanded its business, improved the port’s financial position, and developed and implemented a 20-year Strategic Master Plan. Most recently, the port opened a $125 million cruise terminal through a public-private partnership with Royal Caribbean International and is in discussions to build a fourth terminal with MSC Cruises. Other master plan projects in development include the West Port Cargo Complex and internal roadway to alleviate traffic on Harborside Drive.

Gina M. Spagnola, chamber president and chief executive officer, said, “The Port of Galveston continues to be an expanding force in the regional economy. Under Rodger’s leadership, the port has experienced major accomplishments and growth in our region. His expertise and experience to building strong relationships within the industry is second to none, and we are lucky to have him in our community.”

Rees commented, “I want to thank the chamber for this incredible recognition of the port’s economic impact on the region. I also want to recognize our dedicated port staff, visionary Wharves Board and committed port partners. This chamber award is dedicated to them. None of this would be possible without their hard work to bring our citizen-owned port to its full potential.”

CAPTION: Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees, pictured center, accepted the “Nonno” Tony Smecca Galvestonian of the Year from members of the Smecca family at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 178th annual meeting on Jan. 28. The annual chamber award recognizes an individual for positively contributing to the betterment of the region’s business community. Photo by Manny Chan.

