Robert Allan Ltd Designs a New Pusher Tug for Hidrovias Do Brasil S.A.

[By: Robert Allan Ltd.]

Two modern pusher tugs for Hidrovias do Brasil S.A., built in Türkiye to a customized design from Robert Allan Ltd. of Vancouver, Canada. have begun operation in Brazil. The tugs will push barges containing bulk products in the Amazon River system. These shallow-draft pushboats, HB MAPARÁ and her sister vessel, HB DOURADA are RApide 4600-Z3 pushboats. Construction was successfully completed by Uzmar Shipyard in Izmit, Türkiye.

Both vessels are designed to meet ABS and Brazilian Flag State (NORMAM-02/DPC) requirements and provide the highest standards for crew comfort and safety. The wheelhouse provides maximum all-round visibility with a split forward control station providing unobstructed vision to the foredeck working area as well as to the convoy of barges ahead.

The powerful RApide 4600-Z3 mainline pushboats were designed to push mega convoys of thirty-five barges, each with a deadweight of over 2,000 tonnes. These two vessels represent the newest generation of high-power L-drive pusher tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd. specifically for operation in this area.

The RApide 4600-Z3 accommodates up to 18 people with a large galley and mess on the main deck. The propulsion system is diesel-electric, with three independent Wärtsilä 8L20 medium-speed diesel gensets each developing 1,670 ekW. Electric motors power the Schottel SRP 430 FP azimuthing drives (L-Drives), fitted with custom-designed nozzles that reduce draft, and heavy-duty drive components to withstand impacts with river debris. This combination produces a Bollard Pull of 65 tonnes ahead. Diesel-electric propulsion enable the crews to operate these vessels efficiently and safely in shallow waters.

Principal particulars of the RApide 4600-Z3 are:

Length overall: 45.6 m

Beam, moulded, extreme: 16.5 m

Depth, moulded (hull): 4.0 m

Minimum operating draft: 2.1 m

Normal operating draft: 2.65 m

