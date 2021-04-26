Robert Allan Designs New Electric Pushboats for Hidrovias do Brasil

A new fleet of innovative diesel/battery electric pushboats for Hidrovias do Brasil S.A., a leading South American logistics operator, have recently begun construction in Belov Engenharia Shipyard, in Salvador, Brazil, to a design from Robert Allan Ltd. of Vancouver, BC, Canada. The vessels will provide terminal assistance on the Amazon River system, with delivery of the first vessel in 2022.

These pushboats are expected to be the world’s first battery electric shallow draft pushboats when they begin operating in the Amazon River system.

These interesting new vessels are of the RApide 2000-E design, fitted with a DC grid diesel-battery electric propulsion system, two diesel generators, two L-Drives and a large battery bank (600 kWh initial installation, with capability to scale up to 1800 kWh). The pushboat is equipped with two L-Drive units, each with an input power of 350 kW. The propulsion system is diesel-electric to improve efficiency when operating in lower power modes. The vessel is certified as an inland navigating vessel by DNV.

The particulars of the RApide 2000-E are as follows:

Length overall: 20.4 m

Beam, moulded: 10.0 m

Depth, moulded: 3.2 m

Minimum operating draft: 2.2 m

Normal operating draft: 2.5 m

