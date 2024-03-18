RMI Reinforces Commitment to Supporting Armed Forces Community

[By: RMI Global Solutions]

RMI, a multimillion-dollar global company providing clients with medical, HSE, security and risk management staffing and services across the globe, has formalised its commitment to support the Armed Forces community by signing the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC).

An employer of former service personnel across its global teams, RMI has an extensive history of supporting service personnel, particularly through its employment of veterans and reservists, recognising the significant value of military skills and qualifications in its recruitment.

Alex Janzen, Chief Operating Officer at RMI said: “We are proud to be an Armed Forces friendly organisation. The challenges that service men and women face when their career in the military comes to an end can be complex, but their skills and experiences are invaluable and enduring. RMI has always been a company that understands the unique perspectives of those with military backgrounds, and signing the Armed Forces Covenant is an official recognition of that.”

The Armed Forces Covenant is a Ministry of Defence initiative that requires businesses, local authorities and charities to pledge their acknowledgement that those who are current and former service personnel should not face disadvantage and that, in some circumstances, special provision may be justified, especially for those who have given the most, such as the injured or bereaved.

RMI specialises in providing medical, security and intelligence support in some of the most remote locations across the planet. With the work requiring a unique skill set that is often found within ex-service personnel, the signing of the covenant marks a significant moment in the support of existing employees as well as any former service people looking to join.

To learn more about RMI and explore the type of careers available, visit: https://rmiglobalsolutions.com/.