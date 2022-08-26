Rivertrace Launches SMART VISCO Sensor for Main Engines

The fuel oil’s viscosity provides a direct indication of its impact on engine performance and efficiency. The availability of this information aid in the prevention of engine damage, reduces maintenance costs, and helps to minimise greenhouse gas emissions.

This SMART VISCO, with its digital capabilities can be integrated with the RIVERTRACE CONNECTED service to collect and share the data with ship management to monitor and analyse trends in fuel performance at both a vessel and fleet level.

The RIVERTRACE CONNECTED service initiative provides calibration compliance and equipment performance data. It can either be viewed on a cloud platform or shared through an API to the vessel/fleet management systems. The digital service is designed to support customers seeking simplified, continuous monitoring and efficient operations.

