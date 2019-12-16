Risk Intelligence A/S and TAPA Partner on Security Risk Management

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-16 15:43:51

Risk Intelligence A/S has announced that it has partnered with the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) to substantially enhance the visibility of cargo theft incidents inside the Risk Intelligence System.

Risk Intelligence is raising the visibility of cargo theft by incorporating a vast number of TAPA’s recorded cargo theft incidents into the Risk Intelligence System. Risk Intelligence analysts will analyse and assess these incidents individually, creating additional value from the data. This will provide clients with a dedicated cargo theft incident layer, which will enhance the user experience and substantially increase situational awareness, for logistic professionals, around hot spots and areas of interest.

Hans Tino Hansen, CEO of Risk Intelligence says: “Cargo theft has reached historic levels and is affecting all modes of transport across the logistic supply chain. This situation underscores the need for efficient risk mitigation tools and having access to the right incident and threat hotspot monitoring 24/7/365. Our new partnership with TAPA offers an attractive value proposition to TAPA members and Risk Intelligence clients that are members of TAPA. The Risk Intelligence System already offers a variety of tools to mitigate security risks for companies involved in land-based logistics, by road, rail or in-land waterways – our TAPA partnership will further improve our offering.”

Thorsten Neumann, President and CEO of TAPA EMEA says: “Another great partnership with one of the leading supply chain risk management platforms supports TAPA’s important role as the security expert network for everyone in the supply chain and will increase our ability to provide our members with the best sources of cargo theft intelligence to help them increase their supply chain resilience. As the leading Association in this field, TAPA is looking to develop more of these types of partnerships to help tackle rising cargo crime in the EMEA region and globally,”

About the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA)



The Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) is a unique forum that unites global manufacturers, logistics providers, freight carriers, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders with the common aim of reducing losses from international supply chains. TAPA reduces cargo theft and enhances the resilience of its members’ supply chains through the development and application of global security standards, cargo crime intelligence and incident trends analysis, threat awareness, training and education, and regulatory and law enforcement collaboration.

