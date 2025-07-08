RINA Secures World Bank Project to Advance Green Hydrogen at Port of Pecém

[By: RINA]

RINA, the global engineering consulting, inspection and certification company, has secured a high-profile World Bank-funded assignment to help accelerate Brazil’s transition to a low-carbon industrial economy. RINA will deliver a comprehensive water assessment study for securing industrial water for green hydrogen production at the Complexo Industrial e Portuário do Pecém (CIPP), a flagship low-carbon development hub in Brazil. The project will not only support industrial innovation but also contribute to social and environmental equity, improving water access for nearby communities in the state of Ceará.

A Strategic Step Toward Green Hydrogen at Scale

To support large-scale green hydrogen production, the study explores two key water sourcing strategies: reuse of treated effluent from sewage treatment plants in Fortaleza’s western region and seawater desalination. Both options will be assessed for their technical feasibility, economic viability, environmental impact, and compatibility with local infrastructure and regulation.

The water assessment study, to be delivered by RINA in partnership with local firm Krypton, will provide:

A comparative feasibility study of reclaimed water reuse vs. seawater desalination.

A detailed environmental impact analysis Assessment of water demand at the CIPP over the next 5–10 years, aligned with anticipated industrial growth.

A regulatory and infrastructure evaluation, ensuring compliance with Brazilian standards and effective use of existing water systems.

Crucially, the study will also evaluate how the proposed infrastructure could enhance water access for surrounding communities, ensuring that industrial progress contributes to broader regional sustainability.

This award follows RINA’s successful delivery of the first consultancy at World Bank Group, focused on industrial decarbonisation. That assignment encompassed developing a comprehensive GHG inventory, energy balance, and decarbonisation roadmap for the region’s energy-intensive industrial cluster. The continuity between both projects positions RINA as a key contributor to the development of the project in the Port of Pecem, as one of Brazil’s premier clean energy and green export hub.

“This project reflects the power of RINA’s global knowledge base and our ability to apply it in support of sustainable industrial development,” said Andrea Pestarino, IFI and Organizations Engineering Commercial Management Director at RINA. “As a knowledge-led organisation, we bring together experience across sectors and geographies to deliver tailored, high-impact solutions. This World Bank contract reinforces our long-term commitment to the region and to Brazil’s clean energy future.”