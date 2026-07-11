Rijkswaterstaat Program for Zero-Emission Emergency Response Towing Vessel

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Rijkswaterstaat has launched the research and development phase of the Power2Tow project. Under this innovation partnership, three consortia will simultaneously develop new solutions for near zero-emission Emergency Response Towing Vessels (ERTVs) and the associated charging infrastructure at sea and onshore. To mark the start of this project, Director-General Martin Wijnen signed cooperation agreements with the three consortia on 30 June.

A key feature of Power2Tow is that Rijkswaterstaat is entering the research and development phase alongside the consortia. Within the innovation partnership, all three consortia have been awarded the contract and will receive a compensation to further develop and refine their proposed innovative solutions. This approach provides scope for different technological approaches and innovative ideas. In doing so, the consortia are developing solutions for the vessels, the offshore and onshore charging infrastructure, and the operational deployment of the complete system.

During the research and development phase, the proposals will be further developed, tested and evaluated. Ultimately, one consortium will be selected to deliver the project for Rijkswaterstaat. This will allow the contract for construction and operation to be awarded directly, without the need for a further procurement procedure. Each consortium comprises a partnership of various companies and/or organizations, each bringing its own specialist expertise.

The consortia selected for the research and development phase are:

Kustkracht: Kotug International B.V., IHC Defence B.V. and Bluewater Energy Services B.V.

Multraship Ocean Towage B.V., Damen Shipbuilding & Cooperation B.V. and Stillstrom A/S

Smit Terminals Europe B.V. & Smit Salvage B.V.

Safety and sustainability in the North Sea

Through Power2Tow, Rijkswaterstaat is developing a future-proof emergency towing capability in the North Sea. The project includes the development of three electric ERTVs, capable of charging offshore using wind energy, to help protect the offshore wind farms from collisions involving vessels in distress. The development of offshore and land-based charging infrastructure, together with the provision of services for a period of 25 years, also forms part of Power2Tow. The vessels will operate on electric power wherever possible, while sustainable e-methanol will be used for emergency towing operations. This represents an important step towards the further decarbonisation of the maritime sector.

Part of the Rijksrederij Fleet Renewal programme

Power2Tow forms part of the Fleet Renewal Programme for the Rijksrederij (Netherlands Government Shipping Company). Through this programme, Rijkswaterstaat is working to ensure the timely and sustainable renewal of the national fleet. In addition, Power2Tow contributes to the maritime sector agenda, "No guts, no Hollands glorie!" under which the strategic interests of the maritime manufacturing industry are given greater consideration in government procurement processes. The Power2Tow project is being delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, the Netherlands Coastguard and the interdepartmental Maritime Manufacturing Industry Coordination Office (Rijksregiebureau Maritieme Maakindustrie).