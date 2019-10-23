RigNet Accelerates Growth in Gulf of Mexico Operations

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-23 16:21:58

RigNet, Inc., the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, has announced that it has completed the consolidation of four offices in the Lafayette area into a single new facility.

This new office will accommodate RigNet’s growing customer base and support its Gulf of Mexico (GoM) operations including RigNet’s new 4G LTE and 5G-capable network launched across more than 60,000 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico. This network now connects offshore workers, vessels and critical infrastructure in an area larger than the state of Florida. Local employees of recently acquired DTS, Autocomm and SAFCON will join RigNet’s employees at this new office.

The new facility is over 55,000 square feet of office and warehouse space and is RigNet’s largest operational facility supporting all key functions for managed services with approximately 130 staff members based there. This location also includes a fabrication shop for RigNet’s in-house fabrication as well as a dedicated area for customer factory acceptance testing (FAT) for large scale projects.

“RigNet has a long history in the area working closely with many preeminent energy companies in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Steven Pickett, Chairmen and CEO of RigNet. “We are very committed in expanding our operations in the area in order to support our growing customer base. This facility will allow us to expand our capabilities providing the latest technology for our ultra-secure intelligent network solutions on our expanded GOM network.”

This location will showcase RigNet’s state-of-the-art solutions across its managed communications portfolio, system integration services and SAFCON products. It will contribute to the general understanding of the added value and custom services RigNet provides.

