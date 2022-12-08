RightShip Welcomes Andy Symonds to Commercial Arm as New Head of APAC

Leading ESG-focused maritime digital platform RightShip is pleased to announce the arrival of Andy Symonds as its new Head of APAC. Based out of Singapore, Andy will lead the Asia Pacific team, working to promote RightShip’s zero-harm message throughout the region.

His appointment firms up RightShip’s global presence, as he joins representatives in the United States, Australia, Japan, China, Greece and the UK, with further plans to expand into the South American market.

Joining RightShip from the Baltic Exchange, the global price reporter for freight and freight derivative markets, he’s built a first-class industry reputation using his commercial acumen as a Senior Freight Manager. An extensive chartering background, where he devoted his energy to frontline roles with Berge Bulk, Trafigura and Morgan Stanley, means he also brings excellent experience in a wide range of industries, including freight, energy and minerals.

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Commercial Officer for RightShip, said: “Andy is a dynamic and people-oriented individual, who understands the shipping business very well. I’m looking forward to seeing his customer-centric approach in action. The combination of his ability to form meaningful connections and his dynamic approach will mean he can share our ambition to provide ESG insights with individuals and organisations across the maritime industry.”

Andy said: “I am very excited to be joining RightShip, a company which sits at the interchange between commercial drivers and operational excellence. Demand in the shipping industry is closely linked to human activity, and it’s the care and attention of our global community which keeps cargoes moving safely and sustainably. For my first few months, I really want to focus on listening. What do customers need from RightShip? How can we support them to meet ESG reporting regulations, to streamline processes, to weigh up risk? I really want to encourage people to reach out to me in my first few months and to tell me what they need to make their lives easier as they progress on a journey to zero harm.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.