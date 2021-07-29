Republic of San Marino Joins Ship Registration Market

[By: Republic of San Marino]

As of today, it is possible for pleasure yachts and commercially operated vessels of any size to fly the flag of San Marino. The newly appointed San Marino Ship Register (SMSR) provides support as the exclusive partner to the Maritime Authority of the Republic of San Marino. San Marino Ship Register assumes the coordination of vessel registration and flag administration.

The team at San Marino Ship Register have announced they will be accepting registrations of vessels in private and commercial use, and have published the registry’s guidelines for registration, now available on the company’s website at www.smsr.sm. While the registry’s headquarters are located in San Marino, the team strive to offer efficient and simple registration solutions which include all-digital access to certification, 24-hour global support, and a quality customer service with quick response times.

San Marino Ship Register will be featured at the Cannes Yachting Festival, where the SMSR team will join the exhibition and provide useful information to the public from September 7th to 12th.

“The brand-new partnership between the San Marino Maritime Authority and San Marino Ship Register will establish San Marino’s position as a key player in the maritime industry.”

Marco Conti, Director General – San Marino Civil Aviation and Maritime Navigation Authority

“San Marino Ship Register embodies the values of sustainable development and regulatory compliance, with an eye towards cost-effectiveness”.

Domenico Gianluca Miliziano, President – San Marino Ship Register

The game has changed. Make San Marino your new flag of choice for a record 48-hour registration process, attractive fee and tax regimes, and no restrictions based on nationality.

Gianluca Tucci, General Manager – San Marino Ship Register

