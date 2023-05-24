Report on West Australia - East Asia Iron Ore Green Corridor

[By: Oldendorff Carriers]

Oldendorff Carriers has welcomed the release of a green corridor feasibility report on the West Australia – East Asia iron ore trade route, in partnership with other consortium partners including BHP, Rio Tinto, Starbulk and the Global Maritime Forum. The green corridor project focuses on the feasibility of ammonia as a low emission marine fuel option to reduce seaborne transport emissions on this major iron ore trade route.

The feasibility report can serve as an inspiration for further development of other green corridor initiatives, through public-private partnerships and regulatory follow-up actions. This type of collaboration is very useful in identifying what steps and initiatives are necessary to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping. Oldendorff Carriers is committed to an ambitious decarbonisation trajectory towards sustainable levels.

The report shows sufficient potential for low emission ammonia availability, and that deploying ammonia powered vessels on this trade route is feasible. However, the safety aspects for the use of ammonia as a marine fuel, still needs to be validated and accepted. The report indicates that the Pilbara region of Australia and Singapore are potentially viable places for bunkering ammonia on this trade route. The shipping industry continues to debate which of the future fuels will be most appropriate for our sector. It is expected that there will be more than one fuel for shipping and there is still a lot of work to be done to develop a comprehensive understanding of how to make and use alternative forms of energy efficiently.

Scott Bergeron, Managing Director Global Engagement & Sustainability at Oldendorff Carriers, says: “Being one of the founding members of the West Australia - East Asia Iron Ore Green Corridor Consortium was an excellent opportunity for Oldendorff Carriers to collaborate and share perspectives with the other consortium members on the feasibility of reducing emissions on this strategic iron ore trade. We are pleased to join in sharing this feasibility assessment to show how a well-considered green corridor can facilitate our collective desire to decarbonize shipping with an alternative fuel. While outside the scope of this report, the safety concerns and environmental risks of ammonia have yet to be adequately addressed. As the safety of our crew is paramount, these challenges must be overcome to enable adoption.”

The report is based on analysis by the Energy Transitions Commission, on behalf of the West Australia - East Asia Iron Ore Green Corridor Consortium. Oldendorff Carriers has made the report available for download and welcomes feedback and suggestions from stakeholders on this feasibility report.

https://www.oldendorff.com/

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.