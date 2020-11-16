QLNG Completes Sea Trials on VT Halter Constructed LNG Tug and Barge

By The Maritime Executive 11-16-2020 10:39:43

QLNG announced the successful sea trial completion of the VT Halter constructed LNG Articulated Tug and Barge. The vessel is underway for Elba Island Georgia where she will load LNG, completing a series of proving trials. This innovative vessel is the first Articulated Tug and Barge to attain a DPS-1+ notation from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). Shane Guidry, principle owner of QLNG, stated “We believe this vessel’s DPS-1+ notation raises the bar in safety, efficiency, and compatibility in the LNG bunkering market.” Mr. Guidry additionally stated, “this is another moment in maritime history we are proud to be part of.”

DPS-1+ notation requires certain equipment, software, simulations, and studies be conducted to show the vessels capability to hold in a location utilizing reference points for vessel positioning. This rigorous review allows the vessel to operate without additional support in close proximity of other vessels. The Q4000’s DPS-1+ notation adds flexibility to deliver LNG fuel in open water and other conditions not accessible to vessels without this notation.

Upon successful gas proving Trials the Q4000 will be delivered to Shell Trading (US) Company on a long term time charter.

