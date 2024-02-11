QatarEnergy Awards 25 LNG Carrier Contracts to Nakilat

[By Nakilat]

Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) is proud to announce that it has been selected by QatarEnergy as the owner and operator of up to 25 conventional size Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers pursuant to Time Charter Parties to be entered into by affiliates of QatarEnergy and Nakilat.

The LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, will be owned 100% by Nakilat and chartered to affiliates of QatarEnergy. They are scheduled for construction in Korean shipyards as part of QatarEnergy’s historic LNG Fleet Expansion Project, which is intended to cater for the LNG transportation requirements of QatarEnergy’s LNG expansion projects as well as its fleet renewal requirements.