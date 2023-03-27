Purus Wind Signs Order with Damen Shipyards

Damen Shipyards and Purus Wind Sign Order for Eight Wind Vessels

Eight vessels, three vessel types, one purpose

Damen Shipyards and offshore wind services provider Purus Wind have signed a contract to build and deliver eight new vessels. Four Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710 Hybrid and three Damen FCS 3210 Hybrid Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs), and one 90-meter Construction Service Operation Vessel (CSOV).

The FCS 3210s and the CSOV will not only be equipped for ultra-low emission operations but have also been designed to be upgraded to methanol-fuelled engines when the time comes. The order is part of Purus Wind’s strategy to be a leading provider of low-carbon, offshore wind support vessels to meet the needs of the clean energy industry as its members set out to decarbonize.

Crew Transfer Vessels

The new Hybrid FCS 2710s will join the three other Hybrids Purus Wind’s High-Speed Transfers ordered from Damen in the second half of 2022. In line with Damen’s commitment to continuous design improvement, they will be updated with the latest design adjustments, such as an improved wheelhouse window arrangement and bridge console layout. The twin axe hull form ensures excellent stability and fuel economy and provides extensive deck space and accommodation.

The larger FCS 3210s are a new design that uses the same twin axe hull form and shares many attributes as the FCS 2710s. As with the new FCS 2710s, a hybrid battery package for zero-emissions sailing is integrated into the design. The greater length allows additional space for crew and passengers, making it more comfortable during operations. Space is also reserved for possible conversion to methanol fuel.

An exhaust gas after treatment system is included to ensure the vessels comply with IMO Tier III. The FCS 3210s are designed for longer distances serving wind parks further from shore and offering the possibility of staying longer at sea. High-Speed Transfers has contributed its operational experience to the design and engineering of the FCS 3210 from the outset to ensure that it sets a new level of capability for its class.

Construction Service Operation Vessel

The latest vessel in the 90-metre Damen CSOV Series will be highly versatile and capable of carrying up to 120 persons comfortably for up to thirty days at a time. In addition to the diesel / electric propulsion system and battery array, innovative features include a hull design that is almost symmetrical fore and aft below the waterline, on which will be mounted Damen’s DPX-Drive. This has four identical thruster units – two forward and two aft - for highly precise maneuvering and station keeping.

Other features include excellent stability due to its design, further enhanced by a large anti-roll tank. A motion-compensated gangway and crane will also ensure smooth transfers of personnel and equipment. Like the CTVs, it has space reserved for additional battery capacity as and when required and will also be pre-prepared for both conversions to methanol engines and offshore charging.

Decarbonizing offshore wind operations

“These vessels will support a pathway for our clients to decarbonize their operations and to maintain our position as a leader with the lowest carbon offshore wind support fleet,” said Tom Nevin, CEO of HST and Business Head of Purus Wind. “We are incredibly pleased to continue our relationship with Damen, having been the launching client for the FCS 2710 and the FCS 2710 Hybrid, and now the FCS 3210 Hybrid. We are also very excited about the potential of what will be our first hybrid vessels with the ability to convert to methanol.”

“Damen is exceptionally proud of this unique order,” added Frederik van der Linde, Sales Manager United Kingdom and Ireland. “The design team responsible for the FCS 2710s and FCS 3210s and the design team responsible for the CSOV range have put tremendous effort into this project. The input of Tom Nevin and his team was vital for us as well.”

“An enormous amount of emphasis has been placed on maximizing both innovation and sustainability. This project is a true testimony of our commitment to our goal of becoming the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder. It is a pleasure to be working with Purus Wind once again, an organisation that shares so many of our goals. We look forward to building and delivering these vessels and to further cooperation in the future.”

The new vessels are scheduled to be delivered between 2024 and early 2027.

Damen Shipyards Group - Oceans of Possibilities

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems we create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value.

Our core values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. Our goal is to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder, via digitalisation, standardisation and serial construction of our vessels.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

Purus Wind and HST Marine

Headquartered in the UK, Purus Wind and its wholly owned subsidiary, HST Marine, is an established owner and operator of offshore vessels and a leader in providing low-carbon solutions to its customers for the construction and operation of offshore wind parks. The company’s experienced team spans a breadth of capabilities including vessel management and chartering. Purus Wind is part of Purus Marine. Visit the websites here: https://purusmarine.com/subsidiaries/purus-wind/; www.hst-marine.com

Purus Marine

Purus Marine provides innovative low-carbon maritime transportation and infrastructure systems to its global energy customers. Purus has a fleet of over 60 low-carbon vessels and terminals with a focus on the offshore wind, LNG and ammonia sectors. Purus is a global platform, with corporate offices in the UK, Singapore and New York. The company was established by EnTrust Global. Visit the website here: www.purusmarine.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.