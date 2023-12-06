Procureship Partners with BASSnet to Boost Optimisation of Fleet Management

[By: BASSnet]

Procureship, provider of one of the world’s leading e-procurement platforms for marine buyers and suppliers, has partnered with BASSnet™, a leading global provider of ERP maritime solutions for ship owners and managers, operators of rigs and floating production storage, offloading vessels (FPSOs) and offshore units.

The partnership will see Procureship as a valued eCommerce partner in BASSnet Fleet Management Systems, a suite of integrated end-to-end solutions, which includes technical, operational, financial, and safety solutions for fleet managers and vessel owners. With this partnership, users will be able to conduct procurement processes seamlessly between BASSnet Procurement and Procureship. Users can enjoy an enhanced procurement cycle optimisation tool that utilises machine learning and automation to boost the efficiency of the entire maritime procurement process, drive cost savings and access a global marketplace of marine suppliers and service providers.

In addition, Procureship will also be providing its real-time market analytics and reporting functionality to BASSnet users, ensuring more informed purchasing decisions which increase the efficiency of their fleets.

“Procureship’s tailored procurement software has helped to support ship owners and managers in making well-considered decisions and balance their budgets. BASSnet shares our values that digitalisation is crucial to help streamline the purchasing workflow and respond to each individual vessel’s needs. Our partnership with BASSnet will enable more ship owners and fleet managers to have access to the critical data they need to support their day-to-day operations and enhance their capabilities,” said Grigoris Lamprou, Chief Executive Officer of Procureship.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Procureship to bring their innovative and industry-leading e-procurement platform to our suite,” said Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO and Managing Director at BASS Software. “More than ever, ship owners are looking for full control of the purchasing workflow and logistics for their vessels. By partnering with like-minded and advanced digital platforms, such as Procureship, we can ensure that our users have access to the solutions they need to optimise their fleet management capabilities.”

For more information, please visit https://procureship.com