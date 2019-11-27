Prestigious Project Win for PSM Instrumentation in China

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-27 15:00:55

PSM Instrumentation has recently announced a prestigious project win with their longstanding partner and distributor in China, Marinetec, supplying PSM sensors to China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) for eight new build vessels at the Wuchang shipyard.

Working closely with Marinetec and the local expertise and knowledge they bring to projects, PSM supplied over 500 of their Marine Type Approved APT500 sensors as a complete package to the 4000HP LNG Powered PSV vessels for all ballast, fresh water, fuel and lube oil service tanks and draft measurement.

PSM APT500 sensors are fully certified for use in hazardous areas under ATEX and IECEx, and COSL recognized that they will provide a rugged and reliable solution for the harsh marine environments that these new vessels will need to be able to withstand.

